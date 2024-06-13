© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
FestPAC vendors express concern over advice to increase their prices

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published June 13, 2024 at 2:41 PM HST
Cassie Ordonio
/
HPR
As the 13th Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture nears its final days, some attendees have expressed concern over the increased costs of Pacific merchandise within Festival Village.

In many cases, customers were charged an extra 35% per item by Pacific Island delegates on the advice of festival planners, who released a statement saying the increase would allow vendors to “cover any translation fees, Hawai‘i General Excise Tax, customs fees” and other charges.

Festival planners said the added cost is not a tax by the state or a credit card fee, but should be included to ensure vendors “are generating the amount of revenue they deserve.”

Cassie Ordonio
/
HPR
However, many delegates remain confused.

Mathew Masga, a Chamorro delegate from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), has his carvings on display at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center. He said that before the CNMI delegates arrived in Hawai‘i, they were recommended various amounts to charge — ranging from 20% to 40%.

“I don’t know what is the correct percentage, but adding the tax towards FestPAC customers is making a lot of people upset and is raising eyebrows because the percentage is just unheard of,” he said.

Etena Pakieto, an artist from Niue, said the increase has been chasing customers away.

Festival Village showcases star constellations during the 13th Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture.
Local News
FestPAC's immersive village at Hawaiʻi Convention Center opens to the public
Cassie Ordonio

“As you can see, there’s a lot of stuff,” Pakieto said, pointing to her booth.

Some Pacific crafts can cost from $10 to over $1,000. Some of the delegates have been using only cash, credit cards, Venmo or CashApp when selling their products.

Festival planners briefed the head delegates Wednesday morning to disseminate information to the rest of the FestPAC participants.

“The most important thing with this event is to learn from each other's culture,” Masha said. “This event is not meant for money making.”
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. She previously worked for Honolulu Civil Beat, covering local government, education, homelessness and affordable housing. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
