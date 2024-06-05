Officials urge public to reduce risks during wildfire season

Wildfire preparations are taking place on Maui and across the state as dry and hot weather takes hold of Hawaiʻi.

Parts of Maui, Molokaʻi and Hawaiʻi island are already experiencing drought conditions. As a result, state and county agencies are holding campaigns for the public to help prevent and prepare for wildfires.

This week the state Department of Land and Natural Resources and Hawaiʻi Wildfire Management Organization held a news conference for their 8th annual “Wildfire & Drought LOOKOUT!” campaign to do just that.

Officials said that most wildfires in Hawaiʻi are caused by people.

“Wildfires in Hawaiʻi are different from other natural hazard events in that they can largely be prevented. Proactive steps taken by government landowners and individual residents can significantly reduce the severity of their impacts,” said Jeff Giesea, assistant fire chief of support services for the Maui Fire Department.

Officials said individuals can help in a number of ways: avoiding sparks when using power tools, using caution with fireworks or not using them at all, managing vegetation, growing native plants, and clearing debris from gutters and roofs.

“I always like to say that wildfire in Hawaiʻi is a kākou thing. Everyone from homeowners, community members, all the way up to the members of the fire service have a role to play in preventing and reducing risk of fires to our communities and our forest and watershed,” said Michael Walker, the fire protection forester with the state DLNR's Division of Forestry and Wildlife.

Less than a year after the deadly wildfire in Lahaina, agencies are also implementing plans to make sure Maui is especially prepared.

The county said it’s proposing an increased budget for the upcoming fiscal year for more firefighting equipment and firefighters.

The County of Maui Department of Water Supply is also exploring new water wells and desalination methods for more access to water. The MFD is rolling out new N5 sensors to detect fires early and installing dozens of weather forecasting stations.