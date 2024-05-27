DHHL warns residents of sudden loss of phone and internet service

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands is urging homestead customers of Sandwich Isles Communications to immediately switch phone and internet service providers.

The department says up to 1,500 households and businesses on Hawaiian Home Lands statewide are facing a sudden loss of phone and internet service from Sandwich Isles.

Sandwich Isles was DHHL’s exclusive telecom service provider since 1995, but the company ran into legal and financial trouble in 2015 and is now facing foreclosure by the federal government over an unpaid loan.

DHHL announced two years ago it would be lifting the exclusivity clause with Sandwich Isles and allowing homesteaders to choose from other providers including Hawaiian Telcom and Spectrum.

Updates on DHHLʻs broadbrand program and resources for beneficiaries can be found on the DHHL website.

DHHL advises residential customers to contact other service providers to see if service is available at their address.

Hawaiian Telcom

www.hawaiiantel.com

(808) 475-8469

Spectrum

www.spectrum.com/services/hawaii

(855) 860-9068