Hawaiʻi in line for $900K to update community wildfire protection plans

The Hawaiʻi Wildfire Management Organization is set to receive close to $900,000 in federal funds that will go toward developing community wildfire protection plans for seven communities across Hawaiʻi.

Existing plans for West Oʻahu, Molokaʻi, Hilo and Upcountry Maui will be updated. New plans will be created for Lānaʻi, as well as Central and Windward Oʻahu.

The funds come from President Joe Biden's Community Wildfire Defense Grant program. Over the course of five years, the program stands to invest $1 billion into community plans and projects aimed at reducing wildfire risk.

Two other Hawaiʻi proposals received funding this year.

The University of Hawaiʻi will receive over $4.5 million to create a seed bank for fire-resistant plants, and the Hawaiʻi Island Fire Department will get about $128,000 to create a protection plan for Puna on the Hawaiʻi Island.

In total, the CWDG program will support 158 projects this year.

To view existing wildfire maps and plans from HWMO, click here.