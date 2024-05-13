© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Non-congregate sheltering for Maui fire survivors extended to June 10

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cluett Pactol
Published May 13, 2024 at 12:23 PM HST
Krista Rados
/
HPR

Non-congregate sheltering is now set to end on June 10, which the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency says is the final deadline.

FEMA has approved the state’s request for a 30-day extension on the program that’s been operating on Maui for nearly 10 months.

More than 85% of fire survivors in hotels have already transitioned into interim housing options, according to the state. About 100 households per week are moving into FEMA direct lease units, state housing solutions or independent options.

Gov. Josh Green signs bill regulating short term rentals on May 3, 2024.
Local News
Counties can now regulate short-term rentals under new state law
Ashley Mizuo

Fewer than 600 displaced families are still in the non-congregate sheltering program.

“We understand that transitioning out of NCS (non-congregate sheltering) can be a challenging process, and we want to ensure that all households have the necessary support to find suitable housing options,” said James Barros, administrator of the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency.

New interim housing sites are being developed, while community and government agencies are working to find more housing solutions.

The Red Cross and government partners are working to support the transition for all fire survivors out of emergency non-congregate housing by the new deadline.

Gov. Josh Green and state Department of Human Services Deputy Director Joe Campos look over a site plan for Ka Laʻi Ola on Maui. (March 25, 2024)
Local News
State to create 450 interim units to house fire survivors ineligible for federal aid
HPR News Staff

To facilitate this transition, the state said families currently living in condos who are not eligible for FEMA Direct Leasing or the State’s Rental Assistance Program will be moved to non-congregate sheltering hotel sites beginning May 16.

The state will be hosting two housing resource fairs to help residents learn about and connect with housing providers.

The fairs will be held on May 18 at the Hyatt Maui Regency, and June 1 at the Royal Lahaina Resort. Both events will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tags
Local News 2023 Maui firesFEMAHousing
Catherine Cluett Pactol
Catherine Cluett Pactol is a general assignment reporter covering Maui Nui for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at cpactol@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cluett Pactol
Related Stories