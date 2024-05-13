Non-congregate sheltering for Maui fire survivors extended to June 10

Non-congregate sheltering is now set to end on June 10, which the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency says is the final deadline.

FEMA has approved the state’s request for a 30-day extension on the program that’s been operating on Maui for nearly 10 months.

More than 85% of fire survivors in hotels have already transitioned into interim housing options, according to the state. About 100 households per week are moving into FEMA direct lease units, state housing solutions or independent options.

Fewer than 600 displaced families are still in the non-congregate sheltering program.

“We understand that transitioning out of NCS (non-congregate sheltering) can be a challenging process, and we want to ensure that all households have the necessary support to find suitable housing options,” said James Barros, administrator of the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency.

New interim housing sites are being developed, while community and government agencies are working to find more housing solutions.

The Red Cross and government partners are working to support the transition for all fire survivors out of emergency non-congregate housing by the new deadline.

To facilitate this transition, the state said families currently living in condos who are not eligible for FEMA Direct Leasing or the State’s Rental Assistance Program will be moved to non-congregate sheltering hotel sites beginning May 16.

The state will be hosting two housing resource fairs to help residents learn about and connect with housing providers.

The fairs will be held on May 18 at the Hyatt Maui Regency, and June 1 at the Royal Lahaina Resort. Both events will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

