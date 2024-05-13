© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Land board approves purchase of Māʻalaea Mauka watershed lands

By Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Published May 13, 2024 at 1:50 PM HST
Watershed lands in Pōhākea, also known as Māʻalaea Mauka, include 257 acres of the coastal plain at the base of the West Maui mountains mauka of Māʻalaea Small Board Harbor in South Maui.
The Board of Land and Natural Resources has approved the purchase of more than 250 acres of watershed lands in Southwest Maui known as Pōhākea, or Māʻalaea Mauka, for $8.2 million.

BLNR chipped in $1 million from its Legacy Lands Conservation Fund for the purchase, while Maui County picked up a bulk of the tab providing $6.2 million.

The current landowner Hope Builders Inc. and WMC Holdings LLC also contributed $1 million toward the purchase.

The goal of the acquisition is to create a forest reserve to protect the watershed and prevent massive erosion from damaging Māʻalaea Bay.

Watershed management has become a priority for the state since the West Maui wildfires back in August of last year.
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Her commitment to her Native Hawaiian community and her fluency in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi has led her to build a de facto ʻōiwi beat at the news station. Send your story ideas to her at khiraishi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
