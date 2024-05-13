Land board approves purchase of Māʻalaea Mauka watershed lands
The Board of Land and Natural Resources has approved the purchase of more than 250 acres of watershed lands in Southwest Maui known as Pōhākea, or Māʻalaea Mauka, for $8.2 million.
BLNR chipped in $1 million from its Legacy Lands Conservation Fund for the purchase, while Maui County picked up a bulk of the tab providing $6.2 million.
The current landowner Hope Builders Inc. and WMC Holdings LLC also contributed $1 million toward the purchase.
The goal of the acquisition is to create a forest reserve to protect the watershed and prevent massive erosion from damaging Māʻalaea Bay.
Watershed management has become a priority for the state since the West Maui wildfires back in August of last year.