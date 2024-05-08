City reminds residents to get Real IDs before May 2025 deadline

The City and County of Honolulu is reminding residents that they have one year to get their Real ID driver’s license, or state identification cards, to travel by air.

Starting May 2025, adults will need Real ID driver’s licenses or ID cards — which meet federal guidelines — to check in for flights or enter federal buildings.

Real ID driver’s licenses in Hawaiʻi have a gold circle with a star outline. It’s located toward the top of the center of the card.

Most Oʻahu residents don’t have to worry. The City and County of Honolulu said in a news release that more than 90% of about 650,000 driver’s licenses it has issued already have the Real ID marking.

“We are extremely encouraged that a significant number of O‘ahu residents have a driver’s license that complies with federal security standards, and will help our efforts to minimize any last-minute rush in 2025 as well as avoid a domestic air travel nightmare for our residents,” said Kim Hashiro, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services, in a statement.

Those who want to get a Real ID license can make an appointment at a driver's licensing center.

Appointments can be made online at alohaq.org.