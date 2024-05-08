© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

City reminds residents to get Real IDs before May 2025 deadline

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published May 8, 2024 at 12:26 PM HST
FILE - A sign at the federal courthouse in Tacoma, Wash., is shown on April 6, 2016, to inform visitors of the federal government's REAL ID Act, which requires state driver's licenses and ID cards to have security enhancements and be issued to people who can prove they are legally in the United States. The deadline for obtaining the Real ID needed to board a domestic flight has been pushed back again, with the Department of Homeland Security citing the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for the slower-than-expected rollout. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Ted S. Warren/AP
/
AP
FILE - A sign at the federal courthouse in Tacoma, Wash., is shown on April 6, 2016, to inform visitors of the federal government's REAL ID Act, which requires state driver's licenses and ID cards to have security enhancements and be issued to people who can prove they are legally in the United States. The deadline for obtaining the Real ID needed to board a domestic flight has been pushed back again, with the Department of Homeland Security citing the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for the slower-than-expected rollout. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

The City and County of Honolulu is reminding residents that they have one year to get their Real ID driver’s license, or state identification cards, to travel by air.

Starting May 2025, adults will need Real ID driver’s licenses or ID cards — which meet federal guidelines — to check in for flights or enter federal buildings.

Real ID driver’s licenses in Hawaiʻi have a gold circle with a star outline. It’s located toward the top of the center of the card.

Infrastructure Growing Gridlock Hawaii honolulu traffic cars
Local News
Will Honolulu reach its goal to drop emissions by 45% in the next year?
Savannah Harriman-Pote

Most Oʻahu residents don’t have to worry. The City and County of Honolulu said in a news release that more than 90% of about 650,000 driver’s licenses it has issued already have the Real ID marking.

“We are extremely encouraged that a significant number of O‘ahu residents have a driver’s license that complies with federal security standards, and will help our efforts to minimize any last-minute rush in 2025 as well as avoid a domestic air travel nightmare for our residents,” said Kim Hashiro, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services, in a statement.

Those who want to get a Real ID license can make an appointment at a driver's licensing center.

Appointments can be made online at alohaq.org.
Tags
Local News TransportationCity and County of Honolulu
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories