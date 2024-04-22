Kāneʻohe teacher and ice cream vendor wins nationwide grant contest

Kāneʻohe resident and ice cream vendor Zoe Green has won the nationwide Good Humor Neighborhood Joy Grant contest, with a sweet $25,000 to grow her business.

Good Humor is an ice cream brand that has been selling frozen treats for almost a century. Last month, HPR reported that Green wasone of five finalists for the Good Humor Grant Program, an initiative that seeks to keep ice cream vendors on the road.

Green, a teacher at King Intermediate, was inspired by her childhood when the "manapua man" would deliver local comfort food to the community.

With her bike, power generator and cooler, Green carries on the tradition of the "manapua man" to bring treats to her neighbors.

"In some way, shape, or form, I was brought to teaching, and the ice cream vending just happened organically," she told HPR in March. "In Hawaiʻi, it's summer all year long here. So there's no real good or bad season for ice cream."

The grant program was created to support ice cream trucks and cart vendors across the country.

