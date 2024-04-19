© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
HPR's spring membership campaign is underway! Support the reporting, storytelling and music you depend on. Donate now

Hōkūleʻa prepares for statewide sail to schools across the islands

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Published April 19, 2024 at 11:23 AM HST
The Polynesian Voyaging Society (PVS) has decided to stay primarily in Hawaiian waters until next year when severe El Nino weather conditions settle down. The Moananuiākea Voyage will resume in March 2025 when Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia depart Hawaiʻi for Polynesia.

The Polynesian Voyaging Society says it will wait until next year to resume its circumnavigation of the Pacific.

PVS has been developing a new sail plan for the Moananuiākea Voyage since Hōkūleʻa returned to Hawaiʻi in December.

The decision to keep the double-hulled canoe primarily in Hawaiian waters until March 2025 will allow PVS to avoid severe El Niño weather conditions.

PVS CEO and PWo Master Navigator Nainoa Thompson and Ray Tanabe of the National Weather Service observe weather radars.
Polynesian Voyaging Society
PVS CEO and PWo Master Navigator Nainoa Thompson and Ray Tanabe of the National Weather Service observe weather radars.

For now, crew members will focus on training, statewide engagements and educational outreach, said PVS CEO Nainoa Thompson.

“2024 should be seen as a year of coming home, really paying attention to our children in our communities and training. And training hard. On my side, I felt like we needed to stay home and be close to our communities, close to young people to figure out where they are,” Thompson said.

“So, we considered doing a full sail around the Hawaiian Islands to 34 different communities in 26 ports. And the communities are defined by where our schools are, where there are children."

PVS and its crew members will be participating in June’s Festival of the Pacific Arts. They plan to convene with other voyaging societies and leaders from around the Pacific who will be in attendance.

HPR reported on Hōkūleʻa every week throughout the Moananuiākea Voyage in 2023. Read past coverage here:

Tracking Hōkūleʻa: Special coverage of the Moananuiākea Voyage

Tags
Local News HōkūleʻaPolynesian Voyaging SocietyEducation
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Her commitment to her Native Hawaiian community and her fluency in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi has led her to build a de facto ʻōiwi beat at the news station. Send your story ideas to her at khiraishi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Related Stories