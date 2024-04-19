Hōkūleʻa prepares for statewide sail to schools across the islands

The Polynesian Voyaging Society says it will wait until next year to resume its circumnavigation of the Pacific.

PVS has been developing a new sail plan for the Moananuiākea Voyage since Hōkūleʻa returned to Hawaiʻi in December.

The decision to keep the double-hulled canoe primarily in Hawaiian waters until March 2025 will allow PVS to avoid severe El Niño weather conditions.

Polynesian Voyaging Society PVS CEO and PWo Master Navigator Nainoa Thompson and Ray Tanabe of the National Weather Service observe weather radars.

For now, crew members will focus on training, statewide engagements and educational outreach, said PVS CEO Nainoa Thompson.

“2024 should be seen as a year of coming home, really paying attention to our children in our communities and training. And training hard. On my side, I felt like we needed to stay home and be close to our communities, close to young people to figure out where they are,” Thompson said.

“So, we considered doing a full sail around the Hawaiian Islands to 34 different communities in 26 ports. And the communities are defined by where our schools are, where there are children."

PVS and its crew members will be participating in June’s Festival of the Pacific Arts. They plan to convene with other voyaging societies and leaders from around the Pacific who will be in attendance.

