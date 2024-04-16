© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Upcoming Lahaina and Kula meetings to share community-specific fire recovery info

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published April 16, 2024 at 11:08 AM HST
Lahaina Civic Center is pictured, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Lāhainā, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)
Mengshin Lin/AP
/
FR172028 AP
Lahaina Civic Center is pictured, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Lāhainā, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)

Meetings Tuesday in Lahaina for homeowners affected by the fire and Wednesday for Kula residents will share important information with community members.

If you’re a Lahaina homeowner wondering what comes next in fire recovery, Maui County invites you to attend a meeting tonight, April 16.

Officials will discuss topics like infrastructure, rebuilding, permitting and insurance for Lahaina homeowners impacted by the wildfire.

The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. at the Lahaina Civic Center. It will also be live-streamed by the county.

The county said a separate meeting for commercial properties will be held in the near future.

The Kula Community Association is holding a meeting Wednesday, April 17, to update residents on water infrastructure and public safety needs.

The association is working towards fire resilience and water security for their Upcountry Maui community. The meeting will include presentations from the director of the County Department of Water Supply and Community Police officer.

The meeting will take place at the Kula Community Center on Wednesday, at 7 p.m.
