North Kona communities are advised to use less water while under mandatory restriction

A mandatory 25% reduction in water use remains in place for North Kona communities on Hawai‘i Island.

This includes Mākālei, Kalaoa, Kona Palisades, Keāhole, Palamanui, Kohanaiki, Kailua-Kona, Kaloko, Kaloko Mauka, Hualālai, Honokōhau, Kealakehe, Keahuolū, Keōpū, Hōlualoa, Wai‘aha, Kahalu‘u and Keauhou.

Officials with the Department of Water Supply say the Hualālai Deepwell unexpectedly went offline on March 30.

Emergency repairs are underway, but it’s unclear when the work will be completed.

Customers should refrain from washing cars and other unnecessary water uses while the restriction is in place.

The reduced usage will keep adequate supplies and pressures to meet community needs.

Updates will be posted online at hawaiidws.org