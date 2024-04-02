© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Hālau heading to Merrie Monarch create replica stage on Oʻahu to practice precision

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Published April 2, 2024 at 11:30 AM HST
Nicole Mei Lan Kaleihiwaokealiʻiokaloa Takamine performs solo in front of a crowd in preparation to the annual Merrie Monarch festival.
Cassie Ordonio
/
HPR
Nicole Mei Lan Kaleihiwaokealiʻiokaloa Takamine performs solo in front of a crowd in preparation to the annual Merrie Monarch Festival.

Hālau only get seven minutes to perform each number on stage at the Merrie Monarch Hula Festival.

To ensure precise timing, some kumu hula on Oʻahu created a replica of the Hilo stage in vacant retail space in Kalihi.

The women of Hālau Pua Aliʻi ʻIlima carefully sync their footwork to the beat of the drums as they make their way onto the replica Merrie Monarch stage in Kapālama Kai.

Kumu Hula Vicky Holt-Takamine keeps a close eye on precision.

Vicky Holt-Takamine speaks to the family of hula dancers in preparation to the annual Merrie Monarch festival.
Cassie Ordonio
/
HPR
Kumu Hula Vicky Holt-Takamine speaks to the family of hula dancers in preparation to the annual Merrie Monarch Festival.

"You know, you get judged for precision. You get judged for your kaʻi, your hoʻi. And unless we have the space, the dimensions, we really don’t know how long it’s going to take us to get on, and how long it's going to take us to get off," Holt-Takamine said.

The Merrie Monarch stage is 56 feet wide by 46 feet long.

Holt-Takamine said most kumu hula hold practice in school gyms to allow them enough space to do some creative line changes. So, when landowner Kamehameha Schools offered up space in Dillingham Plaza, she said yes.

Cassie Ordonio
/
HPR
Women of Hālau Pua Aliʻi ʻIlima prepare their pā‘ū la‘ī, or ti-leaf skirts, for this year's Merrie Monarch.

"And I went to Home Depot and I bought all the 4-by-8s and bought all the tape," she said.

Holt-Takamine called fellow Kumu Hula Sonny Ching and Niuliʻi Heine to help set up the stage, and the three hālau have been using it to prepare their dancers for this week’s competition.

This year, Holt-Takamine is returning to the Merrie Monarch stage for the first time in 39 years alongside her son and Kumu Hula Jeffrey Takamine.

"I looked at my son Jeffrey, who really stepped into his role as kumu hula, and I thought I think you’re ready. So, the next generation of kumu hula. And none of the dancers have ever been at Merrie Monarch. It’s their first time. So, they’re all virgins," she said.

"You know when you say like sports people you gotta peak at the right time, right? I really think that they’re right at the cusp. That’s where I want them to peak, right on the stage."

Hālau Pua Aliʻi ʻIlima practices in Kapālama Kai on a make-shift replica stage similar to the one that will be danced on at Merrie Monarch this year.
1 of 5  — IMG_4945 (1).jpg
Hālau Pua Aliʻi ʻIlima practices in Kapālama Kai on a make-shift replica stage similar to the one that will be danced on at Merrie Monarch this year.
Cassie Ordonio / HPR
Dancers from Hālau Pua Aliʻi ʻIlima sit with their skirts in preparation for Merrie Monarch Festival
2 of 5  — Merrie Monarch.jpg
Dancers from Hālau Pua Aliʻi ʻIlima sit with their pā‘ū la‘ī in preparation for Merrie Monarch Festival.
Cassie Ordonio / HPR
Hālau Pua Aliʻi ʻIlima are
3 of 5  — Merrie Monarch.jpg
Hālau Pua Aliʻi ʻIlima will perform at Merrie Monarch, following hours practicing in Kalihi on the replica stage.
Cassie Ordonio / HPR
Hālau Pua Aliʻi ʻIlima practices in Kapālama Kai on a make-shift replica stage similar to the one that will be danced on at Merrie Monarch this year.
4 of 5  — IMG_4589.jpg
Hālau Pua Aliʻi ʻIlima practices in Kapālama Kai on a make-shift replica stage similar to the one that will be danced on at Merrie Monarch this year.
Cassie Ordonio / HPR
Nicole Mei Lan Kaleihiwaokealiʻiokaloa Takamine performs in preparation for the annual Merrie Monarch Festival.
5 of 5  — Merrie Monarch.jpg
Nicole Mei Lan Kaleihiwaokealiʻiokaloa Takamine performs in preparation for the annual Merrie Monarch Festival.
Cassie Ordonio / HPR

Local News Native HawaiianHuladanceentertainmentMerrie Monarch Festival
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Her commitment to her Native Hawaiian community and her fluency in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi has led her to build a de facto ʻōiwi beat at the news station. Send your story ideas to her at khiraishi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
