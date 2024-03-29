© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

This Oʻahu ice cream vendor is a finalist in the nationwide grant contest

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published March 29, 2024 at 10:55 AM HST
Zoe Green is a finalist for the Good Humor grant.
Courtesy of Zoe Green
Zoe Green is a finalist for the Good Humor grant.

Kāneʻohe resident Zoe Green remembers the joy the iconic manapua man brought to neighborhoods, selling local comfort food like pork hash and noodles.

Much like an ice cream truck, the manapua man would roam throughout neighborhoods and was the epitome of street food.

"It was just very nostalgic and a big relief to my generation and those with children because it's timeless," she said.

Zoe Green was inspired by the manapua man to deliver local favorites and other frozen treats in her neighborhood.
Courtesy of Zoe Green
Zoe Green was inspired by the manapua man to deliver local favorites and other frozen treats in her neighborhood.

Green said the manapua man, or even an ice cream truck, became a rare sighting. Instead, she was motivated by Hawai‘i's history of the manapua man to create homemade ice cream to deliver throughout her neighborhood.

All she needed was a bike, a cooler chest full of ice cream and other frozen treats, and a generator.

Green is now one of five finalists for the Good Humor Grant Program, an initiative that seeks to keep ice cream vendors on the road. The grand prize is $25,000.

"It still feels surreal that we made it this far," she said.

Good Humor is an ice cream brand that has been selling frozen treats for almost a century. Green's favorite ice cream bar, which she sells in her own cart, is the Good Humor strawberry shortcake ice cream bar.

"There's just nothing like it," she said. "It's like cereal and ice cream put together."

Keven Wong, known affectionately as the “trick shot maestro," is a champion in the local pickleball community.
The Conversation
Oʻahu pickleball player picked for reality competition show
Lillian Tsang

Green also sells other brands such as Nestle and Popsicle. But she also gives out local favorites like ice cakes with li hing mui powder and seeds.

Green is a teacher at King Intermediate School, with a background in pharmacy.

"In some way, shape, or form, I was brought to teaching, and the ice cream vending just happened organically," she said. "In Hawai'i, it's summer all year long here. So there's no real good or bad season for ice cream."

Voting for the Good Humor Grant finalists ends on April 14. To vote, click here.
Tags
Local News FoodBusiness News
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. She previously worked for Honolulu Civil Beat, covering local government, education, homelessness and affordable housing. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Cassie Ordonio
Related Stories