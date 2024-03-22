© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Researchers analyze the effects of smoking based on race and ethnicity

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published March 22, 2024 at 2:06 PM HST
FILE - This Dec. 11, 2019, file photo shows a cloud of vapor being released from an electronic cigarette by a man in Tukwila, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

The harmful effects of smoking can impact people in similar ways. But there can also be differences based on race and ethnicity, according to a study at the University of Hawaiʻi Cancer Center.

Researchers looked at half a dozen racial and ethnic groups comprised of more than 2,700 individuals to study the impact of smoking on a person’s epigenetics.

“This study is of particular importance as it may help to improve our understanding of mechanisms that contribute to the observed racial and ethnic differences in risk of smoking-related diseases,” said UH Cancer Center researcher Lani Park in a news release.

The groups included African American, white, Chinese, Japanese, Latino and Native Hawaiian people.

While most groups remained consistent with each other, scientists found certain differences in how nicotine reacts with the bodies of African American and Latino humans.

The study’s authors say the findings will help researchers understand how to use tailored interventions to address health disparities across different populations.

The study was published in the American Journal of Human Genetics.

Click here to read the report.
