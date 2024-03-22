2 HPD officers are being investigated for manslaughter in death of man they arrested

Two Honolulu Police Department officers are under investigation for manslaughter following an incident where a man died from injuries he may have sustained during arrest.

The plainclothes officers from HPD's Crime Reduction Unit stopped 77-year-old Thomas Matias, who they believed was driving a stolen moped in the parking lot of Ala Moana Shopping Center on Dec. 28.

Alleged physical force used in his arrest caused injuries to his face and torso. He was taken to the hospital where he refused treatment before being booked and released.

Two days after Matias' arrest, paramedics and police were called to his home. During that call, he told first responders that he had been assaulted by police officers two days prior.

He was taken to the hospital where examination showed multiple rib and facial fractures.

Matias left the hospital that same day, but was found dead inside his home on Jan. 10.

The medical examiner listed his cause of death as combined effects of coronary artery disease, bronchopneumonia, recent rib fractures, blunt force trauma of chest and pulmonary emphysema.

The two unidentified officers were placed on restrictive duty following Matias' death.

No body cam footage of the arrest is available due to the officers being in plain clothes.

The manslaughter investigation will be conducted by HPD’s Criminal Investigation Division and the Professional Standards Office.

