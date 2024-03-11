Philanthropist donates $1M to help fund a new theater on Maui

A $1 million donation has been made to the Maui Academy of Performing Arts for its new theater in Wailuku.

Philanthropist Susan Naylor Moulton made the donation because she said it was the people in the art community who supported her during difficult times.

Moulton’s 8-year-old son died in a head-on collision on the island in 2007. Nine years later, she lost her older son to an opioid addiction.

She said the community will be able to experience the healing power of the arts in the new theater.

With 97% of the funds needed to finish the project secured, the Naylor Family Theatre is expected to open in spring 2025.

