Digital archive of Molokaʻi history launches with more than 20,000 records

A searchable, online archive called Moaʻe Molokaʻi has launched with more than 20,000 scanned records and oral histories.

The digital repository is the first of its kind in Hawaiʻi that’s island-specific.

Ka Ipu Makani Cultural Heritage Center

It contains digitized versions of old yearbooks, reports, photos, maps, historic newspapers and more. Users can search the names of family members, keywords or locations.

Search results offer highlighted pages within specific documents.

It was all created and compiled by Moloka’i nonprofit Ka Ipu Makani Cultural Heritage Center.

Executive Director Pulama Lima said its goal is to preserve the island’s history and provide a centralized, accessible format to bridge the gap between past, present and future.

The project is ongoing, and staff will continue adding materials to the online repository.

To learn more and explore the archive, click here.