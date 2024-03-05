Oʻahu man sentenced to prison for producing sexually explicit child content

An O‘ahu man was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for producing sexually explicit visual content depicting children.

Daniel Brito, 33, of Honolulu must also pay four identified minors $3,000 each in restitution.

Brito has been detained since he was arrested in December 2021.

He pleaded guilty to the child pornography production offense in November 2023.

At the time of the offenses in the federal case, Brito was on state probation and was registered as a sex offender due to a prior conviction in the State of Hawai‘i for sexual assault in the third degree of a minor relative.