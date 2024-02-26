Resolution seeks to give Ocean Safety its own department on Oʻahu

Honolulu City Council has introduced a resolution to establish an Ocean Safety Department as a standalone public safety agency on Oʻahu.

Currently, the Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services Division is under the city's Emergency Services Department.

If passed, the new safety agency would share equal status with the Honolulu Police and Fire Departments.

Councilmember Andria Tupola, who introduced the resolution, said Ocean Safety Officers have a large responsibility monitoring the island’s coastlines to keep both residents and tourists safe.

As such, Tupola said they should be able to make budget and resource decisions within their own department.

Resolution 2450 will be heard at a council meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

If passed, it could appear as a charter amendment for voters as early as the 2024 general election.