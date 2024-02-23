Lahaina air quality is 'good' in 1st monitoring results of 2024

As fire debris removal in Lahaina moves forward, the state Department of Health says ambient air quality is “good” for the period between Jan. 13-24.

During that time, air samples were collected from monitors at four locations including Lahaina Intermediate School and Leiali’i Hawaiian Homelands.

“The results provide the community with reassurance that debris removal activities have not significantly impacted ambient air quality,” said Deputy Director for Environmental Health Kathleen Ho.

“Those involved in the recovery efforts have gone to great lengths to protect the health of everyone in the community and to restore the health of the surrounding environment. It’s encouraging to see those efforts paying off in terms of air quality.”

Samples were analyzed for PM 10, or particulate matter measuring 0.01 millimeters or less, along with asbestos and metals. All results were below the public health screening levels.

Additionally, the DOH and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have 51 real-time air monitors in Lahaina and Olowalu.

Those monitors measure for PM 2.5, or particulate matter that is 0.0025 millimeters and smaller in size — about 30 times smaller than the diameter of a human hair. This screens for contaminants like ash, dust, smoke, and air pollution.

The data is publicly available here.

DOH said air monitoring in Lahaina and Olowalu will continue to ensure debris removal work does not significantly impact air quality.