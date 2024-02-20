Scams involving sheriff's department impersonators are on the rise

A scam warning has been issued over recurring sheriff impersonator incidents around the state.

Several people from different islands have reported getting calls from people claiming to be deputy sheriffs, who said they have outstanding warrants because they failed to appear in court.

The callers then asked to have funds sent electronically for the warrants to be dismissed.

The state Department of Law Enforcement said sheriffs do not contact people via phone to ask for money to dismiss warrants.

Hawaiʻi residents are also advised not to provide credit card numbers, bank account information, or other personal information to callers claiming to represent a law enforcement agency.

People who get a call, text, or email matching this scam are asked to report it.