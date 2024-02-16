Measure advances to create an elected community oversight board for Lahaina rebuild

Lawmakers have advanced a measure that would create a community board to facilitate rebuilding in Lahaina.

Supporters of the measure say it would give Lahaina residents more power and money to rebuild. Critics argue that centralized power could weaken the influence of local stakeholders.

Senate Bill 3381 would create the Lele Community District Board, which would be in charge of rebuilding efforts in Lahaina. The board would be under the Hawaiʻi Community Development Authority.

The nine-member board would be comprised of Lahaina residents chosen by the people of the area at a special election over five days in January 2025.

The bill would also set aside more than $100 million in matching funds for the Lele Community Special Fund. West Maui Sen. Angus McKelvey introduced the measure.

“To be brutally honest, and honesty is probably the one thing the fire has taught us, this is our only chance to get meaningful funding for Lahaina,” McKelvey said.

“A lot of people in the community are pretty freaked out. They’re scared, they’re excited. You know the emotions are running the gamut of the fire. But the conversation of self-governance happening is an exciting one for the community right now," he added.

But critics of the measure including Lahaina Strong and Maui County Councilmember Tamara Paltin are concerned about the level of centralized control and power being given to this new state entity.

They argue there’s potential for local stakeholders to be left out of the process.

State and county officials are also concerned about the potential duplication of recovery and rebuilding efforts already underway with government agencies.

SB 3381 was approved Thursday at a joint hearing of the Senate committees on Energy, Economic Development and Tourism, and on Water and Land. The measure now awaits a hearing before the Senate Ways and Means Committee.