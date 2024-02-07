New single, 'My Tūtū and Me,' tells a story of intergenerational friendship

Brickwood Galuteria of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs has released a new single, “My Tūtū and Me.”

The song discusses themes of friendship between grandparents and keiki. It was written in part for the Partners in Development Tūtū and Me Traveling Preschool, which serves Native Hawaiian families with children up to five years old.

Galuteria composed the music that was sung by Gail Mack, a local singer who started her career with the Honolulu-based trio, George Street, in 1980.

“I’m very pleased to collaborate with a dear friend and incredibly talented vocalist, Gail Mack. Gail’s special style lends itself to this beautiful rendition of 'My Tūtū and Me' and our tribute to kūpuna and their moʻopuna," Galuteria said in a news release.

"The special relationship between grandparents and grandchildren is like a beautiful friendship that defies age and generations."

“My Tūtū and Me” was produced by Kupuna Power, a platform that educates Hawaiʻi's elderly.

The song can be heard at wearekupuna.com.