HECO selects developer for Maui biofuel project near landfill

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published February 5, 2024 at 11:49 AM HST
Central Maui Landfill Refuse and Recycling Center
Casey Harlow / HPR
Central Maui Landfill Refuse and Recycling Center

Hawaiian Electric is moving ahead with plans to add more firm renewable power to Maui's energy grid.

The utility chose Ameresco Inc. to develop a biofuel-powered generator. The facility would be built on HECO property at Waena, across from the Central Maui Landfill.

The project is part of HECO's push to diversify its energy portfolio with more firm power.

Oʻahu experienced a series of blackouts on Jan. 8, beginning when solar power generation nosedived as a low-pressure system moved over the island and brought cloud cover and rain.
While intermittent resources like wind and solar are only available under certain conditions, firm power is available all of the time.

For the first time last year, the utility had put out requests for firm power project proposals for Oʻahu and Maui.

It hopes to have this new firm capacity online to serve Maui customers by 2027, ahead of the retirement of the island's older fossil fuel burning plants.

Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter. She is also the lead producer of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Contact her at sharrimanpote@hawaiipublicradio.org.
