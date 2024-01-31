Lahaina preschool spared in the wildfire reopens after renovations and cleaning

A Lahaina preschool that was destroyed in the Aug. 8 wildfires is set to reopen on Thursday.

Maui Economic Opportunity’s Head Start Lahaina site has undergone extensive cleaning, repairs, renovations and clearances prior to welcoming keiki back.

A blessing, led by Makalapua Kanuha, was held Tuesday at the site next to Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary School.

The salt in her bowl “represents preservation, purification,” Kanuha told the group.

“These are just symbols. These are representations of life, to preserve the life of our keiki and kumu in this area.”

Lori Tsuhako, Maui County Director of Housing and Human Concerns, called the reopening of the center “hopeful” and noted the restoration of 20 preschool seats of the 275 lost in the wildfires.

Currently, the school has about six children enrolled and will be accepting more.

Many pre-wildfire students and their families relocated to other parts of the island, to other Head Start sites, or off-island.

The program will also begin signing up children for the 2024-25 school year.