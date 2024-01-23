Maui County announces additional zones for safe water usage in Lahaina

The Unsafe Water Advisory for another portion of Lahaina has been removed.

The Department of Water Supply stated buildings and homes in area L-4D now have unrestricted use.

The zone is bordered by Honoapi‘ilani Highway, Kahoma Stream, Front Street and Kenui Street.

Officials say water may have stagnated in plumbing while advisories were in effect. Customers should flush their lines by opening all taps running water for 10 minutes to remove any standing water in pipes.

Areas L-4A, and L-4E through L-6A of the fire-impacted area remain under the Unsafe Water Advisory until further notice.

Water customers are advised to check addresses to see if their property has an advisory or not.

Interactive maps with updated advisories are available online at mauirecovers.org/utilities