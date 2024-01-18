© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Parts of South Kīhei Road on Maui closed due to flooding

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published January 18, 2024 at 12:01 PM HST
Floodwaters from the Jan. 16, 2024, rain event washed out a waterline near the 500 block of South Kīhei Road and undermined and destroyed part of the roadway.
County of Maui
Portions of South Kīhei Road on Maui are closed to motorists for emergency repairs that are expected to last through the next few days.

Floodwaters on Tuesday washed out a water main, which undermined and destroyed part of the roadway. The county reported that many roads were limited to one-lane traffic for most of Tuesday and that motorists should still expect delays.

South Kīhei Road traffic detours will go up Ohukai Road to Piʻilani Highway and back down via Waipuilani Road.

Also in South Maui, Kaonoulu Street from Alulike Street to South Kīhei Road remains closed due to mud and debris.

A portion of South Kihei Road near Uwapo Road reopened Wednesday afternoon.

Public Works will clear the road once weather conditions clear up.
