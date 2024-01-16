Kīpahulu to become Hawaiʻi's 3rd community subsistence fishing area

A proposal to create the first community-based subsistence fishing area on Maui has been approved by the Board of Land and Natural Resources.

The board unanimously voted to support plans that give the remote community of Kīpahulu a greater say in the management of their fisheries.

Kīpahulu is a rural community about 10 miles south of Hāna in East Maui.

Kamalei Pico, a lineal descendant of the area and head of the non-profit Kīpahulu ʻOhana, championed the Kīpahulu Community Based Subsistence Fishing Area.

"Our small community consists of kanaka, simple country kanaka who are already doing the hana trying to make a living, protecting our resources and restoring pono to our ʻāina and kai," Pico said.

"Our proposal is a step in the right direction and a result of our community's kuleana and aloha to our ʻāina and kai."

The CBSFA is a set of fishing regulations developed by the community and based on the traditional fishing practices and wisdom of the area. The Kīpahulu CBSFA covers nearly 6 miles of shoreline from Kālepa to ʻŌheʻo Gulch and runs out to the 60-meter depth line.

Kīpahulu is the third community to establish a CBSFA after Miloliʻi on Hawaiʻi Island and Hāʻena on Kauaʻi.

But Kevin Chang, head of the non-profit Kuaʻāina Ulu ʻAuamo, said there is room for improvement.

"When we started this work about 20 years ago, we had about 12 communities interested in this, but they became discouraged over time. So there’s going to have to be some work, resources and intention to bring back communities to the table," Chang said.