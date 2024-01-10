© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
4 people, including a pedestrian, sent to trauma center after crash near Makiki

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published January 10, 2024 at 2:14 PM HST
Rollover Crash
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services
A picture of the vehicle that rolled over after crashing.

A pedestrian and three others were sent to a trauma center following a rollover crash on Keʻeamoku and South Beretania streets.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle somehow lost control of it before crashing around noon on Jan. 10.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services treated the 29-year-old female pedestrian and two women in their 70s. All three were in serious condition when they were transported for treatment.

A 96-year-old man was transported in stable condition.

The Honolulu Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.
Local News
HPR News Staff
