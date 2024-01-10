4 people, including a pedestrian, sent to trauma center after crash near Makiki

A pedestrian and three others were sent to a trauma center following a rollover crash on Keʻeamoku and South Beretania streets.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle somehow lost control of it before crashing around noon on Jan. 10.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services treated the 29-year-old female pedestrian and two women in their 70s. All three were in serious condition when they were transported for treatment.

A 96-year-old man was transported in stable condition.

The Honolulu Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.