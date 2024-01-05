Kapiʻolani Medical Center nurses vote to strike as contract negotiations drag on

Nurses at Kapiʻolani Medical Center for Women and Children have been voting to authorize a strike as contract negotiations drag on.

Daniel Ross, president of the Hawai‘i Nurses Association (HNA), says no strike date has been set yet.

"The nurses of Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women and Children are not satisfied with the progress of the contract negotiations," Ross said in a statement.

Nurses have been working without a contract since Dec. 1, 2023. Negotiations for a new three-year contract started in September 2023 between HNA and Hawai‘i Pacific Health.

The nurses say they're concerned about patient safety and workload.

Voting concluded Jan. 5 with the results expected to be announced afterwards.

Both sides are scheduled to return to the bargaining table on Jan. 10 and 11.

