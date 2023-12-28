Officials encourage Oʻahu residents to recycle live Christmas trees

O‘ahu residents are urged to responsibly recycle their live Christmas trees through convenient disposal programs.

Residents with green carts should remove all decorations and cut the tree to fit inside the cart with the lid closed. Trees adorned with tinsel or flocking must be cut, bagged, and disposed of in the gray cart.

For households with manual curbside collection, cut the tree into 3-foot lengths, bundle it, and place it at the curb on refuse collection day.

Residents may drop off whole Christmas trees at refuse convenience centers or the Kapaʻa Transfer Station in Kailua.

Trees without flocking or tinsel may be dropped off at the Wahiawa composting facility at no cost.