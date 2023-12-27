New partnership with Japanese travel company hopes to boost convention market

The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority and Meet Hawaiʻi have partnered with travel wholesaler HIS Japan to bring more corporate travelers to the islands.

The yearlong partnership aims to promote Hawaiʻi as a good place for corporate meetings, conventions and incentive travel.

HTA said Meet Hawai‘i is the only convention and visitors bureau that has entered a yearlong strategic partnership with a major Japanese travel wholesaler.

The partnership has been officially named "HIS New Way of Incentive Travel."

“Joining forces with HIS Japan symbolizes HTA’s commitment to collaborate and align with strategic partners who are committed to promoting the values of the Hawaiian Islands, visiting with mālama and contributing substantial economic benefits to communities,” Daniel Nāho‘opi‘i, HTA’s interim president and CEO, said in a statement.

“We are excited to welcome HIS Japan because Hawai‘i is the perfect backdrop and gathering place for HIS’ clients to partake in volunteer opportunities and engage in cultural experiences that will leave positive impressions on attendees and the community,” he said.

The groups will host a joint webinar on Jan. 11 with HIS clients.

Meet Hawaiʻi is a collaboration of the Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau and the Hawaiʻi Convention Center — overseen by the HTA.