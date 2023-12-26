Calling all artists! DLNR now accepting entries for annual stamp contest

An art contest is being held to decide the design of two stamps for state hunting licenses.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources' Division of Forestry and Wildlife is taking entries for its annual art contest until March 15.

The Game Bird Stamp will feature the Melanistic Mutant Pheasant, a colorful animal that originated in Europe more than 100 years ago. The pheasant is located and hunted on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island and Kauaʻi.

The Wildlife Conservation Stamp will feature a Hawaiian forest bird, in celebration of the year of Nā Manu Nahele in 2024. The bird must exist only in Hawaiian islands, where they have critical ecological roles as forest pollinators, seed dispersers and insect managers.

The stamps are required for state hunting licenses.

Funds from the Hawaiʻi Wildlife Conservation Stamp sales go into the state’s Wildlife Revolving Fund. That fund supports wildlife populations and habitats and the management of the state’s hunting and non-game programs.

The winner of the stamp contest will receive an award of up to $1,000.

For the criteria and application to enter, click here.