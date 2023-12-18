Sewer line break at Pearl Harbor leaks 1,050 gallons of untreated wastewater

The U.S. Navy said an 8-inch sewer line break Thursday near Hickam housing leaked 1,050 gallons of untreated wastewater. The Navy released the information Friday evening.

The Navy estimated that 850 gallons of untreated sewage went into a storm drain that opens to the ocean 1.7 miles away via a canal near the military's Mamala Bay Golf Course and the Honolulu airport.

About 200 gallons were "recovered" from the area near the sewer line break, according to a Navy news release.

In September 2022, the state Department of Health said it wanted to fine the Navy $8.7 million for dumping untreated, or partially treated, sewage into state waters from its treatment center near Pearl Harbor.

The treatment plant serves most people on the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam water system.