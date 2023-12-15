Honolulu-bound lanes of Wilson Tunnel to close for emergency repairs again

Honolulu-bound lanes of the Wilson Tunnel on Likelike Highway will be closed Saturday for 12 hours to complete emergency repairs of damaged ceiling rods.

Weather permitting, the closure will begin at 9 a.m. and last through 9 p.m.

H-3 and Pali Highway will be open as alternate routes for motorists traveling towards Honolulu from Kāneʻohe, but drivers are advised to plan for additional travel time.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation closed both town-bound lanes of Likelike Highway on Nov. 9 when fractured ceiling rods were discovered in a routine inspection.

The replacement of the critical 25 ceiling rods and an additional 25 rods was completed Saturday, Nov. 18.

Permanent repairs to the tunnel are expected to begin in the fall of next year.