How local businesses are preparing for the busiest time of the year

Many local businesses know how busy the holiday season can get. To prepare, many have been stocking their storage rooms for months in anticipation of selling out in the next couple of weeks.

For example, the Honolulu offices of aloha wear company Reyn Spooner were already piled high with 300 boxes of merchandise and fixtures by November. The company is not only gearing up for eager holiday shoppers but also for the opening of its sixth store, scheduled for Dec. 1.

Courtesy of The Shops at Kukiʻula Reyn Spooner now has six stores across the islands and is preparing for the holiday rush.

This temporary on-island stockpile will allow the company to replenish stock daily, compared to bringing items in from its California warehouse with a one-week lead time.

Jason Zambuto, the company’s vice president of retail and wholesale, said Reyn Spooner will do 40% of its annual sales between September and December.

Addy Gilliam, owner of the children’s boutique Small Fry Kauai in Līhuʻe, has been stocking up on merchandise since August, with the bulk of unpacking it and preparing it for sale happening in October.

In her experience, the supply chain issues of the COVID-era have largely been resolved.

She’s optimistic about growing her sales this year but said that as a mother, she has another definition of a successful holiday season —that is protecting some quality time with her family to enjoy each other’s company.