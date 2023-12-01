Hāna Arts holiday events hope to unite East Maui ʻohana

The Hāna Arts organization will hold holiday events in December to unite East Maui ‘ohana. The series of community events will feature the annual Hāna Community Winter Show, craft booths and a holiday photo booth for free professional family portraits.

Hāna Arts provides art and cultural education programs for East Maui keiki through kūpuna. The organization has offered visual arts and craft classes since 1991, expanding to Hawaiian cultural opportunities, dance, theater and music classes for all ages.

They were awarded a $10,000 grant from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to hold the holiday events this season.

“After a challenging time of disaster, displacement and economic stand-still, we are excited to bring the ‘ohana together and capture beautiful images of these times for future generations to remember their kupuna, connection to culture, and community of Hāna,” said Becky Lind, Hāna Arts executive director, in a statement.

The event series will be held at Hāna High and Elementary School, during the Hāna Farmer’s Market, and virtually on social media platforms.

