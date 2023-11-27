UH receives national funding to explore new species of deep water seaweed

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa has received nearly $900,000 from the National Science Foundation to collect new species of seaweed, specifically in low-light environments.

Lead investigator Alison Sherwood said the goal of the research is to identify endemic species of seaweed and gain a better understanding of biodiversity in mesophotic zones, which are areas up to 150 meters deep.

Courtesy of UH News The research is led by principal investigator Alison Sherwood.

"While little is known about the seaweeds now, we hope our research will find out how these organisms are able to grow and thrive in the low light environment of the mesophotic zone and shed light on the many endemic species that inhabit this depth range," Sherwood said in a news release.

UH will collaborate with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to collect mesophotic seaweeds, which will eventually be archived in an exhibit at Bishop Museum for spectators to view.

Additionally, researchers hope to name the discovered species with the help of the NOAA Cultural Working Group. The group has already named several new Hawaiian species, according to UH.

Funding is also allocated to train incoming algal biologists in DNA sequencing, dried plant collecting and more.

"This research project will have impacts that extend beyond the description of new seaweed species," Sherwood said.

"For example, it will help us understand the distribution of marine organisms across the tropical Pacific. It will allow scientists to better track invasive species and it’s also going to contribute to the broader goal of understanding global biodiversity patterns.”