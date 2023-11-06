Red flag warning remains for Maui and Hawaiʻi Island, closing 4 schools in Lāhainā

A red flag warning issued on Sunday has prompted the closure of four Lāhainā schools as emergency personnel closely monitor all leeward sides for weather-causing fire conditions.

The four schools closed Monday include King Kamehameha III Elementary, Princess Nāhi’ena’ena Elementary, Lāhainā Intermediate and Lāhaināluna High.

The red flag warning has been canceled for Oʻahu and Kauaʻi as of Monday morning. It remains for both Maui and Hawaiʻi Island.

“With drought conditions in place statewide, we’re one bad spark away from a new wildfire, so we and our partners are on alert,” said James Barros, an administrator at the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency, in a statement Sunday.

“The first responders and the counties are the front line of defense and we’re here to support them if they need it," he said.

Gov. Josh Green met with emergency officials on Sunday to discuss coordination and hazard prevention. Since then, the State Emergency Operations Center has been partially activated to monitor conditions.

The red flag warning comes as Oʻahu continues to battle an ongoing fire across Mililani Mauka, which broke out on Oct. 30 and burned nearly 1,400 acres of land. The fire was 85% contained as of Monday morning, according to Honolulu Fire Department.

HIEMA advises the public to avoid any activity that could cause burning. This includes parking on vegetation, throwing cigarettes from vehicles or the use of power tools. Officials say residents can prevent fires by clearing debris from their gutters and removing dry brush from structures.

This article will be updated as more information is released.