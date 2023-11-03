Maui Humane Society seeks foster homes for dogs as kennels reach 'critical level' capacity

The Maui Humane Society is seeking temporary foster homes for dogs as its kennel capacity has reached a critical level.

Following the Aug. 8 fires, the shelter saw an increase in lost or unwanted pets. With dogs already doubled up in kennels, an SOS for temporary homes has been put out to the public to free up more space within the facility.

No training is required to care for dogs in the SOS Foster program. Interested caretakers can visit the Maui Humane Society in Puʻunene without an appointment between the hours of 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. to take home a dog.

"By simply fostering one dog who will vacate a kennel, you are giving another dog the opportunity to have a safe place to receive medical care, potentially be reunited with its owner or be adopted," said CEO Dr. Lisa Labrecque in a press release Thursday.

"In essence, you are potentially saving the life of a dog who needs help," she said.

Foster families will be provided with food and medication to care for the dog. The shelter estimates dogs to be in their temporary homes for about two weeks.

Questions about fostering can be emailed to aloha@mauihumanesociety.org.

To view the animals available, click here.