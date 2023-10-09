Native Hawaiian Convention moves to Maui, aiming to amplify local voices

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement is relocating its annual convention from Oʻahu to Maui in a decision aimed at amplifying the voices of the people of the Valley Isle.

This year’s Native Hawaiian Convention is scheduled to take place in early November at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center in Kahului.

Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of CNHA, said there is no greater way to support Maui than to elevate the voices of the people through the largest platform that CNHA has to offer.

In the wake of the West Maui wildfires, the convention will include a special focus on Maui's people, history and the vision they hold for their future.

Registration will be waived for impacted Maui residents who visit the Kākoʻo Resource Center at Maui Mall. Tickets for all convention attendees include full access to four days of activities, $30 in food vouchers and discounted rates on partnered hotels.

The CNHA convention is the largest gathering of Native Hawaiians — bringing together community, industry leaders and government officials to discuss issues facing the lāhui.

Officials hope the convention will boost the island's economy by inviting local small business vendors, restaurants and food trucks. Additionally, a job fair will be on display for Maui residents seeking employment.

The event will take place Nov. 14 - 17. An anticipated 2,000 attendees are expected to attend.

For more information, click here.