© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Woman who fled Lāhainā wildfire on foot has died after weeks in a hospital burn unit

Hawaii Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published October 2, 2023 at 8:08 AM HST

A woman who escaped the Lāhainā wildfire by running through a flaming field has died after spending more than seven weeks in a hospital burn unit.

Laurie Allen died Friday at Straub Medical Center in Honolulu, according to a GoFundMe page set up for her and her husband, Perry Allen.

"Laurie slipped away peacefully. Her heart was tired, and she was ready," her sister-in-law, Penny Allen Hood, wrote on the website.

Allen's husband, two brothers, a sister and other relatives were at her side.

Councilmember Keani Rawlins-Fernandez posts a photo of the crowd at the West Maui county council meeting on Sept. 27, where residents had the chance to voice their views on upcoming restoration.
Local News
Maui residents share concerns of powerlines, water and tourism with councilmembers
Mark Ladao

Allen was among at least 98 people killed by the fire Aug. 8 that devastated historic Lāhaināon the west coast of Maui. The fire was the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century and destroyed 2,200 buildings, most of them homes.

The fire began when strong winds appeared to cause a Hawaiian Electric power line to falland ignite dry brush and grass. After being declared contained, the fire flared up and raced through the town.

Perry Allen, an artist, lost a lifetime of work when their home burned, according to Hood. He was working 15 miles away when the fire hit.

Laurie Allen, a physical therapist's administrative assistant who worked from home, was home when the fire erupted. She fled with others in a vehicle, but a fallen, flaming tree blocked their way.

Four Lāhainā schools will reopen in mid-October.
Local News
DOE announces construction of a temporary school in Lāhainā, phased reopening plan
Cassie Ordonio

Allen got out of the car and fled 100 yards across a field of burning grass. A policeman and fireman met her, and she was taken to an emergency shelter.

At the hospital, Allen endured infections and a series of operations, including skin grafts, and was brought into and out of consciousness. She had difficulty communicating but at one point raised hopes by being able to wiggle her toes when asked.

Her prognosis worsened in recent days, however, and Hood posted Thursday that "the battle to repair and rebuild Laurie's earthly body" would soon be over. Allen was taken off life support Friday.

"This ordeal touched numerous lives. For me, it was realizing how many shared concerns for Laurie — people from her childhood, her family, work colleagues, church friends, and clients at the PT Clinic she worked at," Hood wrote Friday. "This is a reminder that we never know how much our smile or even a simple greeting can leave an impression on others."

Longtime Kula farmer Nui Mizel lost her warehouse, farm equipment and crops to the Aug. 8 fire.
Local News
Kula farmer who lost her livelihood to the fires still has 'a lot of love'
Catherine Cluett Pactol

Some Lāhainā residents whose homes burned began returning to the devastated town last week. Authorities urged them not to sift through the ashes for belongings out of concern they could stir up dust containing asbestos, lead, arsenic or other toxins.

Returnees were given water, shade, washing stations, portable toilets, medical and mental health care, and transportation help. Nonprofit groups also were offering personal protective equipment, including masks and coveralls.

Nearly 8,000 displaced residents are living in hotels and other accommodations around Maui. Economists have warned that, without zoning and other changes, housing costs in already expensive Lāhainā could be prohibitively costly for many after rebuilding.

FILE - A man walks through wildfire wreckage Aug. 11, 2023, in Lāhainā, Hawaiʻi. Maui authorities said Thursday, Sept. 14, that they are planning to start letting residents and business owners make escorted visits to their properties in the restricted Lahaina Wildfire Disaster area later this month. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
The latest on the Maui fires

Tags
Local News 2023 Maui firesMauiHealth Care
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. Founded in 1846, AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Stories