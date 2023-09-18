State testing waters off Lāhainā for contaminants following fires

The state is now testing the waters off Lāhainā for contaminants following last month’s fires.

Three sampling devices have been dropped into the ocean to detect metals, fossil fuel products, PFAS or so-called “forever chemicals,” and other pollutants.

Urban wildfires can release toxic chemicals into the environment and the water supply through the atmosphere or as runoff. The chemicals can be harmful to humans, reefs and the organisms they support.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources borrowed the sampling devices from the U.S. Geological Survey.

Division of Aquatic Resources aquatic biologist Russell Sparks said the instruments will sample water for one or two years.

“They’re instruments that will collect data over time. Some of the things we put down we call 'fat bags' are basically lipid sacks," Sparks said. "They allow pollutants like heavy metals and other types of pollutants and pharmaceuticals and so forth to slowly slip inside of the membrane and accumulate over time. So, they kind of mimic a living animal or a coral or a fish, and they accumulate those toxins over time.”

One of the devices was dropped just outside the Lāhainā Small Boat Harbor, where pollutants are likely to be detected.

“The water quality inside the harbor is horrible. You can see it from the surface. There’s a constant sheen of diesel and other pollutants," Sparks said. "DAR is concerned with the accumulation of micro-debris, including pieces of fiberglass, degrading marine resources if not removed."