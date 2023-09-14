Preliminary air quality data released for Lāhainā, Upcountry Maui

The state Department of Health has released preliminary air quality data from Lāhainā and Upcountry Maui.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has collected over 100 samples in areas impacted by wildfires.

The samples have been tested for harmful contaminants, including lead, asbestos and arsenic.

Data for certain contaminants, like benzene, is not yet available.

State officials did not offer a summary of the data and said it still needs to be validated by a third party. However, they wanted to make the raw data available to the public in the interest of “transparency.”

Meanwhile, air quality levels remained elevated throughout the day on Tuesday for communities in south and west Hawaiʻi Island due to the recent Kīlauea eruption.

