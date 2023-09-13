© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Temporary distance-learning hub opens for displaced Lāhainā students

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published September 13, 2023 at 11:24 AM HST
FILE - Hand sanitizer is attached to a desk in a classroom at Aikahi Elementary School in Kailua, Hawaiʻi on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Jennifer Sinco Kelleher)
Jennifer Sinco Kelleher
/
AP
FILE - Hand sanitizer is attached to a desk in a classroom at Aikahi Elementary School in Kailua, Hawaiʻi on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Jennifer Sinco Kelleher)

The state Department of Education will open a temporary distance-learning hub in Lāhainā next Tuesday for displaced students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

The hub, to be located at Citizen Church on Hine Way in Lāhainā, will allow for asynchronous distance learning and offer in-person support from teachers, as well as meals, recess and other resources.

Several people testified at the state Board of Education about the update of the well-being of students.
Local News
Testifiers voice their frustration to DOE about unaccounted-for Lāhainā students
Cassie Ordonio

This will be offered to students currently in distance learning who attended King Kamehameha III, Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena and Lāhainā Intermediate, or who want to enroll.

Google Maps
The Learning Hub is located at Citizen Church on 4275 Hine Way, Lahaina, HI 96761.

Faculty and staff from these schools have been temporarily assigned to other sites including this distance learning hub, according to a DOE spokesperson.

There is space for 270 students per grade.

The program will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, but students are asked to report based on a staggered schedule.

No transportation will be provided to and from the site.

In a release, the DOE said it will open two additional learning hubs in the coming weeks. One will be for special education students, and another for Kaiapuni Hawaiian language immersion students.

More information is available by contacting the Distance Learning Hub staff at (808) 866-8432 or MauiDLhub@k12.hi.us.

Tags
Local News Lahaina firesMauiEducation
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories