Temporary distance-learning hub opens for displaced Lāhainā students

The state Department of Education will open a temporary distance-learning hub in Lāhainā next Tuesday for displaced students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

The hub, to be located at Citizen Church on Hine Way in Lāhainā, will allow for asynchronous distance learning and offer in-person support from teachers, as well as meals, recess and other resources.

This will be offered to students currently in distance learning who attended King Kamehameha III, Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena and Lāhainā Intermediate, or who want to enroll.

Google Maps The Learning Hub is located at Citizen Church on 4275 Hine Way, Lahaina, HI 96761.



Faculty and staff from these schools have been temporarily assigned to other sites including this distance learning hub, according to a DOE spokesperson.

There is space for 270 students per grade.

The program will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, but students are asked to report based on a staggered schedule.

No transportation will be provided to and from the site.

In a release, the DOE said it will open two additional learning hubs in the coming weeks. One will be for special education students, and another for Kaiapuni Hawaiian language immersion students.

More information is available by contacting the Distance Learning Hub staff at (808) 866-8432 or MauiDLhub@k12.hi.us.

