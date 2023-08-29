Hilo pilot-in-training transports donated goods to Maui

A pilot-in-training from Hilo has spent the last couple of weeks transporting donated items from Hawaiʻi Island to Maui communities impacted by the Lāhainā wildfires.

25-year-old Kaʻōnohi Boteilho is an aviation student with Mauna Loa Helicopters. He says he’s always been interested in aviation. But he was hooked after his introductory flight at the Hilo Airport. He’s now 15 hours away from earning his wings.

Boteilho’s family has lived in Puna for generations, so he has seen the impact of natural disasters like hurricanes and lava flows on his community. He says it only felt right to do his part for Maui.

“After seeing everything going on in Maui, I felt helpless here in Hilo not being able to do much for the people of Maui. And yeah, when I was given the opportunity to help my instructor and Mauna Loa Helicopters fly stuff over,” says Boteilho, “I was very, very, very happy that I was able to participate in some way in giving back or helping out as much as I could. I just think its awesome that everyone is coming together to help Maui.”

Mauna Loa Helicopters is working with the wider Big Island aviation community to get donated goods to Maui. To date, Hawaiʻi Island’s aviation community has made 21 flights to Maui carrying as much as 200 pounds in donated goods per flight. This includes water, food, toiletries, baby supplies, pet supplies, and more.