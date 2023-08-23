© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

'It's easy to put up a strong face': Kula evacuee reflects on processing collective loss

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cluett Pactol
Published August 23, 2023 at 12:45 PM HST
Volunteers and neighbors gather at the community hub they formed in Kula to debrief after a long day of extinguishing ongoing hot spots, clearing brush and handing out supplies to those displaced by the wildfire.
Photo by Catherine Cluett Pactol
Volunteers and neighbors gather at the community hub they formed in Kula to debrief after a long day of extinguishing ongoing hot spots, clearing brush and handing out supplies to those displaced by the wildfire.

In response to the Maui wildfires, Hawaiʻi Public Radio and Hawaiʻi Community Foundation have joined forces to raise money for the Maui Strong Fund, now through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25. Click here to donate or call 808-955-8821.

Kula resident Kyle Ellison's home was the first in the area to be evacuated when the Upcountry Maui fires broke out on Aug. 8. He said the flames started in the gulch behind his house.

"We didn't have water on the initial day of the fire, which was the problem in many places," Ellison said.

"We didn't have any water Wednesday morning. I mean, I was pulling water out of my kids' basketball hoop base to pour into buckets to try to put out flare ups that are still within feet of the house," he said.

Two weeks later, residents and firefighters continue to battle fires in Kula. Tap water in Upcountry Maui has been deemed potentially toxic and unsafe to drink, cook or bathe in.

But on Aug. 8, Ellison's only thought was keeping his family safe.

Ken Alba, a Lahaina, Hawaii, resident, carries a bag of ice at a food and supply distribution center set up in the parking lot of a shopping mall in Lahaina, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. The blazes incinerated the historic island community of Lahaina and killed more than 100 people.
Local News
Maui Council begins to balance a recovery plan with grieving community
Sabrina Bodon

"I had neighbors run up and help me frantically grab my wife's clothing out of the closet, and you're running down the hill holding your personal belongings, and they're spilling out over the yard as you're running from the smoke," he recalled.

"They helped me grab the belongings out of my house and then grab garden hoses that only had half pressure and try to save my house," Ellison said. "Then their house ends up burning later that night. They're here for me but I'm not here for them.”

Now he's trying to repay the debt.

“So today, I'm out there with picks and shovels, I'm pulling stumps and burned green waste out of their driveway and watering their ʻōhi'a tree that they're trying to save," he said. "Because what else can I do? Your house is gone, but I'm going to water your burned ʻōhi'a tree and help pull out your burned plants.”

Nineteen homes and structures have burned in the Kula and Olinda areas of Maui, along with about 1,200 acres.
Photo by Catherine Cluett Pactol
Nineteen homes and structures have burned in the Kula and Olinda areas of Maui, along with about 1,200 acres.

Ellison quickly acknowledged his community's thoughts are with Lāhainā, where residents were hit so much harder. The West Maui fire has killed at least 115 people and burned more than 2,000 structures.

But 19 homes also burned down in Upcountry Maui. Additional homes, including Ellison's, are currently unlivable from smoke damage.

"You may be doing something for people that you may feel is small, especially on your sixth, seventh, eighth day in a row of volunteering," he said.

Crosses honoring the victims killed in a recent wildfire hang on a fence along the Lahaina Bypass as a Hawaiian flag flutters in the wind in Lahaina, Hawaii, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Two weeks after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century swept through the Maui community of Lahaina, authorities say anywhere between 500 and 1,000 people remain unaccounted for. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Local News
Live updates: Maui wildfires death toll at 115, over 1,000 still unaccounted for

"A lot of people are going on adrenaline," Ellison said. "A lot of people are in shock, denial, processing their own emotions, and everybody is going to hit that point of realization when the adrenaline calms down and you start thinking, and it just kind of hits you.”

For Ellison, that day came last week. He was so busy helping with the fires, he forgot it was his kids' first day of school. He sent them with cloth Target bags and water bottles from the aid station because they didn't have backpacks.

That night, a truck pulled up with 100 donated backpacks and school supplies.

Hōkūleʻa and her crew make its way to Vancouver, British Columbia.
Local News
Polynesian Voyaging Society rethinking Moananuiākea sail plan in the wake of Lāhainā wildfire
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi

"My friends get out and hand me three backpacks, and it's just stocked with everything my kids will need — toys, books, materials, everything. And I just lost it. For me, that was my point of like, just ... thank you."

Ellison and fellow Kula residents have formed a community aid station to hand out supplies and help their neighbors fight fires and clear hazardous brush. They have volunteered thousands of hours to the effort, and hauled many tons of debris that could fuel additional flare-ups.

"It's really easy to put up a strong face and say I'm OK, and everyone asks, 'How can I help you?' and say, 'I'm OK, I'm OK.' That's easy," Ellison said.

"It's a lot harder to admit that you're not, and it's a lot harder to actually accept aid and accept help and admit it yourself that I do need help," Ellison said. "Right now, I am one of the affected people. I am a displaced person. I don't have backpacks for my kids."

"I don't know if we're all doing this because it is a shared sense of purpose," he added. "I don't know if we're all doing this here because it's just when you don't know where to start, you just start.”

Tags
Local News Lahaina firesMaui
Catherine Cluett Pactol
Catherine Cluett Pactol is a general assignment reporter covering Maui Nui for Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
See stories by Catherine Cluett Pactol
Related Stories