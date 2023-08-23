Hawaiʻi Housing Relief Program connects Maui residents with homeowners offering housing

In response to the Maui wildfires, Hawaiʻi Public Radio and Hawaiʻi Community Foundation have joined forces to raise money for the Maui Strong Fund, now through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25. Click here to donate or call 808-955-8821.

Karen Motooka lives out of Wailuku, and she wanted to find a way to help those displaced after wildfires devastated West Maui.

"It's kind of hard to figure out where to put your help and how to do something that is meaningful and needed at this time," she said last week.

She was sitting in jury selection when the wildfires broke out, and after ensuring friends she knew were safe, she began looking for ways to help.

She owns a three-bedroom house, and for the next month, she'll be able to rent a room and some space in her driveway.

"I'm willing to work with that person or people," she said. Within a week, somebody reached out to her and is now using the room and driveway.

They were connected through the Hawaiʻi Housing Relief Program, which has housed nearly 90 displaced families from West Maui.

The project was set up by the Hawaiʻi Housing Finance and Development Corporation days after the wildfires, and connects homeowners with Maui wildfire survivors.

In the past week, more than 900 houses or rooms have been made available through the program.

Dean Minakami, interim director of HHFDC, said staff members are ensuring the homes are eligible for occupancy.

"We are verifying that the person who offered the home is the owner or has authority to rent the premises," Minakami said.

"We ensure that the person offering the premises is the owner or that they have a lease which allows them to rent out accommodations themselves."

Rent varies by accommodations, but many are at little-to-no cost.

About half of the properties are on Maui, and 30% are on Oʻahu. HHFDC said there are also properties on the continent.

More information on finding housing and offering up your own home can be found at the Hawaiʻi Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism website.

