© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Hawaiʻi Housing Relief Program connects Maui residents with homeowners offering housing

Hawaii Public Radio | By Sabrina Bodon
Published August 23, 2023 at 4:18 PM HST
August 12: Wildfire damage is shown in Lahaina, Hawaii.
Rick Bowmer
/
AP
August 12: Wildfire damage is shown in Lāhainā, Hawaiʻi.

In response to the Maui wildfires, Hawaiʻi Public Radio and Hawaiʻi Community Foundation have joined forces to raise money for the Maui Strong Fund, now through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25. Click here to donate or call 808-955-8821.

Karen Motooka lives out of Wailuku, and she wanted to find a way to help those displaced after wildfires devastated West Maui.

"It's kind of hard to figure out where to put your help and how to do something that is meaningful and needed at this time," she said last week.

She was sitting in jury selection when the wildfires broke out, and after ensuring friends she knew were safe, she began looking for ways to help.

She owns a three-bedroom house, and for the next month, she'll be able to rent a room and some space in her driveway.

A volunteer at a Maui donation center.
The Conversation
Local non-profits are bridging the gap between survivors and federal resources
Bill Dorman

"I'm willing to work with that person or people," she said. Within a week, somebody reached out to her and is now using the room and driveway.

They were connected through the Hawaiʻi Housing Relief Program, which has housed nearly 90 displaced families from West Maui.

The project was set up by the Hawaiʻi Housing Finance and Development Corporation days after the wildfires, and connects homeowners with Maui wildfire survivors.

In the past week, more than 900 houses or rooms have been made available through the program.

Dean Minakami, interim director of HHFDC, said staff members are ensuring the homes are eligible for occupancy.

Ken Alba, a Lahaina, Hawaii, resident, carries a bag of ice at a food and supply distribution center set up in the parking lot of a shopping mall in Lahaina, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. The blazes incinerated the historic island community of Lahaina and killed more than 100 people.
Local News
Maui Council begins to balance a recovery plan with grieving community
Sabrina Bodon

"We are verifying that the person who offered the home is the owner or has authority to rent the premises," Minakami said.

"We ensure that the person offering the premises is the owner or that they have a lease which allows them to rent out accommodations themselves."

Rent varies by accommodations, but many are at little-to-no cost.

About half of the properties are on Maui, and 30% are on Oʻahu. HHFDC said there are also properties on the continent.

More information on finding housing and offering up your own home can be found at the Hawaiʻi Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism website.

Tags
Local News Lahaina fireshousing
Sabrina Bodon
Sabrina Bodon is Hawaiʻi Public Radio's government reporter. Contact her at sbodon@hawaiipublicradio.org or 808-792-8252.
See stories by Sabrina Bodon
Related Stories