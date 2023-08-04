18-inch boa constrictor found on Honolulu cargo ship is in captivity

A boa constrictor snake was found aboard a cargo ship that was en route to Honolulu Harbor over the weekend.

Inspectors from the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture found the 18-inch snake in a hole on the deck when the boat arrived at Pier 31.

The snake is now being safeguarded at the Plant Quarantine Branch.

Large snakes like the boa constrictor — which can grow to be 12 feet long — pose threats to the island's fragile ecosystem.

They compete with native animal populations for food and habitat. They also prey on birds and their eggs, increasing threats to endangered native birds.

It is illegal to own or transport a snake in Hawaiʻi. Possessing one is a felony and carries a fine of up to $200K and a maximum penalty of three years in prison.

Anyone with information on illegal animals can call the state’s toll-free PEST HOTLINE at 643-PEST (7378).