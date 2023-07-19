Tropical Storm Calvin 'good dry run' of emergency procedures, say state officials

State officials are referring to Tropical Storm Calvin as a "dry run" on emergency operations.

The storm, which moved south of the Hawaiian Islands overnight, brought only minor flooding, reported Hawaiʻi Island Mayor Mitch Roth Wednesday afternoon.

As of the state's afternoon update, the storm is about 250 miles south of Oʻahu, moving west at 20 miles an hour.

The state remains under wind and flooding advisories.

John Bravender, a warning coordination meteorologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said that during the overnight hours Calvin "lost all of its deep thunderstorms that did help define a tropical cyclone."

NOAA

"It no longer has those tropical storm characteristics, but it still has a lot of wind," Bravender said. He said there's still another 12 to 24 hours of strong winds, and advised mariners to be mindful at sea.

Earlier this year, NOAA predicted a 50% likelihood of an "above-normal" hurricane season.

Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency Administrator James Barros said this was "a good test" for the state's emergency coordination.

"Good dry run," he said.

In preparation for the storm, state and Hawaiʻi Island officials took proactive measures, closing government offices, canceling county camping permits, and expanding emergency shelters.

"As we also know, tropical storms have consequences," Gov. Josh Green said. "They have a broad impact, and to be very frank, we take these things seriously because they can cause harm very quickly. We never know exactly how they're going to move, especially in the end game."

